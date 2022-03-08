For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause

LVIV (REUTERS) - Mr Michael Ferkol, who once served as a supply specialist with engineer battalions in the United States Army, had been in Rome studying archaeology when he heard the Ukrainian president's appeal for foreign fighters.

Within days, Mr Ferkol said, he presented himself at a military recruiting office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hoping to be taken on as a frontline paramedic.

"I told them I wanted to triage patients," said the 29-year- old, who has no combat experience.

Ukraine has established an "international" legion for people from abroad and President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly urged foreigners to "fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals" to show support for his country. Last week, Mr Zelensky said that more than 16,000 foreigners had volunteered, without specifying how many had arrived.

Some foreign fighters arriving in Ukraine say they are attracted by the cause: to halt what they view as an unprovoked attack in a once-in-a-generation showdown between the forces of democracy and dictatorship. For others, many of them veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, the Ukraine war also offers a chance to use fighting skills they felt their own governments no longer appreciated.

Reuters interviewed 20 foreign fighters or others involved in the effort, and some said that Ukraine is struggling to vet, equip and deploy them.

And alongside battle-hardened veterans of war, people are arriving with little or no combat experience, offering limited value in a war zone under constant, terrifying shelling by the Russian military.

One man who identified himself as British military veteran referred to these recruits as "bullet-catchers".

A senior Ukrainian official in Lviv involved in processing newly-arrived foreign volunteers, Mr Roman Shepelyak, said the system to receive, train and deploy foreign fighters was still in its infancy, and that the process would get smoother in the coming days. Ukraine's defence ministry declined to comment.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, calling it a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and capture dangerous nationalists. Ukraine's armed forces are heavily outnumbered by Russia's but have mounted significant resistance.

Among those who have arrived to fight for Ukraine are dozens of former soldiers from the British Army's elite Parachute Regiment, according to an ex-soldier from the regiment. Hundreds more would soon follow, he said. Reuters was unable to corroborate those numbers.

Often referred to as the Paras, the regiment has in recent years served in Afghanistan and Iraq. "They're all highly, highly trained, and have seen active service on numerous occasions," the ex-soldier from the regiment said.

The Ukraine crisis will give them purpose, camaraderie and "a chance to do what they're good at: fight".