For eastern Ukrainians, the ordeal of war is entering its second decade

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine - Mr Yevhen Tkachov, a volunteer aid worker and devout Pentecostal from Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, spent much of his life travelling to the world's war zones helping civilians in need.

Nearly 10 years ago, his own homeland erupted into conflict, and the war never went away.

"Right now I think it makes the most sense to help my own people," said the 54-year-old, who is also a qualified veterinarian, after making his daily dash to deliver aid to the residents of Chasiv Yar, a once-sleepy, tree-lined town of 12,000 where he grew up.

It is now close to the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, and many of its buildings are damaged or destroyed. The air is frequently pierced by the crash of incoming artillery and boom of Ukrainian cannons nearby.

Like most people from Chasiv Yar, Mr Tkachov has moved further from the fighting though some remain.

All of them have lived through nearly a decade of war, a reminder that for millions in eastern Ukraine the conflict has rumbled on since 2014, long before Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year grabbed the world's attention.

Mr Tkachov returns to the town each day delivering water and animal feed to mostly elderly residents who have stayed on despite persistent encouragement to flee.

On a recent trip, Reuters accompanied Mr Tkachov on a visit to an 84-year-old, bed bound woman who had changed her mind and agreed to be taken to safety.

Mr Tkachov lifted and carried her to his pickup truck as the crackle of gunfire broke out nearby - Ukrainian troops firing into the sky at a Russian drone.

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning," he grinned, quoting from the film "Apocalypse Now" and opening a fizzy drink can as the shooting grew louder.