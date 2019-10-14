Football: Substitutes take Poland to Euro 2020 with North Macedonia win

WARSAW (REUTERS) - Poland left it late before goals from substitutes Przemyslaw Frankowski and Arkadiusz Milik gave them a 2-0 win over North Macedonia which guaranteed their place at Euro 2020 on Sunday (Oct 13).

The Poles, who hit the woodwork twice before scoring, made sure of their place from Group G with two matches to spare as they became the fourth team to qualify after Italy, Russia and Belgium.

Poland struggled to make the breakthrough despite enjoying 65 per cent of possession and their frustration grew as Piotr Zielinski struck the bar in the 17th minute and Sebastian Szymanski hit the post five minutes after halftime.

Group G leaders Poland have 19 points from eight matches, three clear of Austria with North Macedonia and Slovenia a further five points behind.