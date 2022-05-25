Food crisis fuels fears of protectionism compounding shortages

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND (REUTERS) - A growing world food crisis is precipitating protectionist moves by countries which are likely to compound the problem and could lead to a wider trade war, business leaders and policymakers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

In a sign of the escalating squeeze on food supplies and rising prices, a government source told Reuters that India could restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, will remove a subsidy on bulk cooking oil and replace it with a price cap on the raw materials for local refiners.

"It is a major issue, and frankly I think the problem is even bigger ahead of us than it is behind us," Ms Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told Reuters of rising food security concerns.

Protectionism is looming large at Davos, prompting calls for urgent negotiations to avoid a full-blown trade war.

"It's very important for the leaders of the world to sit at the table with calm and talk about how we will manage trade and food and investment," Mr Jay Collins, vice-chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory at Citigroup, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

"There's a lot of conversations actually with the G-7 happening here in the past 48 hours," Mr Collins said.

Hoarding

For residents in countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, 40 per cent of their consumption is spent on food, Ms Gopinath said.

As well as a "huge hit to the cost of living", price rises have given rise to hoarding by governments.

"We have about 20-plus countries that have put restrictions on exports of food and fertilisers, and that can only compound the problem and make things worse," she said on Monday (May 23).

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation", has led to a sudden crunch in a crisis that was already in the offing.

"We were facing an extraordinary food crisis before Ukraine, food costs, commodity prices, shipping costs were already doubling, tripling, quadrupling," Mr David Beasley, Executive Director for the United Nations World Food Programme, said.