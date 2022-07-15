Focus turns to TV debates in race to succeed UK's Boris Johnson

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Contenders in the race to replace Mr Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and UK prime minister will battle it out in their first TV debate Friday (July 15), as a three-day pause in voting allows MPs to plot potential deals behind the scenes.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt pulled ahead of their rivals in the second round of voting Thursday, leaving Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third place.

But pro-Brexit Attorney-General Suella Braverman, who was knocked out, is now backing Ms Truss in the contest, a person familiar with the matter said.

That means many of Ms Braverman's supporters on the right of the party are likely to follow suit, giving Ms Truss a boost ahead of the next ballot on Monday - and a chance to catch up with Ms Mordaunt who has enjoyed a flying start.

The final two contenders will be in place by next Thursday, when Parliament goes on summer recess. They will then do a six-week tour of Britain to make their case to Tory members. The winner will be announced Sept 5.

There are now five left in the contest: they include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, who has support from the right of the party, and Mr Tom Tugendhat, a centre-right MP who chairs the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

All candidates will be hoping to make an impression with voters in a series of TV debates in the coming days, the first of which airs Friday night on Channel 4.

Ms Truss, in particular, will want to use the platform to win over more MPs in a bid to leapfrog Ms Mordaunt next week.

Polling from YouGov on Wednesday indicated that Ms Mordaunt, whose prospects have improved rapidly, would easily beat every other candidate in a run-off.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak is edging closer to the 120 votes that guarantees him a place in the final two. His position could be bolstered by supporters of Mr Tugendhat backing him in the last few days.

The contest has been marked by growing rancour between rival campaigns. Accusations of smears and lies between candidates are rife - exactly what the Conservative Party had been trying to avoid when it sped up the contest.

The risk is that the fallout reaches the wider electorate, with the Tories already trailing Labour in the polls.