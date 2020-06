Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Paris on Tuesday after some 20,000 people rallied over the 2016 death of Mr Adama Traore, a black man, in police custody.

Many were riled up by protests in the United States against police brutality after the death of Mr George Floyd, holding up slogans like "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". Mr Traore died after being pinned down by three officers during his arrest.

