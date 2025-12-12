Straitstimes.com header logo

Florence cathedral managers fall prey to $45m email fraud

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Brunelleschi's Dome and Giotto's Campanile of the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower (Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore) are pictured from a panoramic point of Florence, in Tuscany region, Italy, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

Opera di Santa ​Maria del Fiore - a ⁠non-profit organisation that manages Florence’s cathedral and other city landmarks -told police it had been the victim of an email scam. 

Follow topic:

ROME - Italian police said on Dec 11 they had broken up an international criminal organisation that had swindled some €30 ‍million (S$45 million) from victims, including the ‍cultural body that manages Florence’s artistic monuments.

Prosecutors in the northern city of ​Brescia ​issued warrants for the arrest of 10 people including Italian, Nigerian, Albanian and Chinese nationals accused of money laundering and ‍issuing false invoices.

They launched the investigation after the Opera di Santa ​Maria del Fiore, a ⁠non-profit organisation that manages Florence’s cathedral and other city landmarks, reported that it had been the victim of an email scam. 

Intercepting email correspondence, criminals ​posed as the company that carried out restoration and conservation work for the ‌Opera and received nearly €1.8 ​million from it, a police statement said.

Authorities managed to retrieve about €300,000, leaving the organisation short of almost €1.5 million.

Their broader investigation uncovered a growing ring of loan-sharking and money laundering by Chinese criminal organisations in Italy, said Brescia ‍chief prosecutor Francesco Prete.

“Chinese money laundering is taking on ​worrying dimensions because we can’t understand what the source of the cash ​supply is,” he said at a news ‌conference.

None of the people arrested or being sought by police were named. REUTERS

More on this topic
Police warn of scams involving investment apps selling fraudulent investment products
Why crooks cannot sue for ‘fruits of their fraud’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.