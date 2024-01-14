Floor collapses at Italy wedding, injuring 30

ROME - A floor in a former Tuscan convent hosting a wedding reception in Italy gave way on Jan 13, injuring 30 people, authorities said.

Five of the injured were in a critical condition after the collapse at the 15th-century building near Pistoia, north of Florence, according to Tuscany’s regional governor Eugenio Giani.

Some 60 people were dancing in the first-floor room when the floor dropped out below them, plunging guests into the room below, Italian media reported.

Over 100 emergency workers, including members of the fire service, police and the civil protection agency, were assisting at the scene, Giani said on Telegram. The reasons behind the collapse remain unclear. AFP