Flooded tunnel near London disrupts Eurostar train services

A view of a flooded tunnel near Ebbsfleet, Kent, Britain, December 29, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video. SouthEastern Railway/Handout via REUTERS
PARIS - Flooding in a railway tunnel near London forced the cancellation of more than a dozen trains linking Britain with the European mainland early on Saturday, international rail operator Eurostar said.

"Eurostar services to and from London are being cancelled and there are severe delays to services due to infrastructure issues caused by flooding in one of the Thames tunnels located between St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet", the company said.

The cancellations, which so far concern at least 14 trips between London and Paris, Amsterdam or Brussels, are the second blow for Eurostar customers during this year's holiday season. On Dec. 21, a French surprise strike action thwarted Christmas travel plans for thousands.

It was not immediately clear when rail traffic would be able to resume. REUTERS

