Flights suspended at Hanover airport after car on runway

An armed police officer patrols at the airport in Hanover on Dec 29, 2018 after flight operations were suspended.
Published
1 hour ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Airport traffic was suspended at Hanover airport on Saturday after a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

"A security incident occurred at Hanover airport around 3.40pm (10.40pm Singapore time). A man broke through a barrier in a car which went onto the runway," Hanover police said on Twitter.

The man, whose car was registered in Poland, was quickly arrested and is being questioned.

Check-in for some flights remained suspended as of 1830 GMT (2.30am on Sunday, Singapore time) while police investigated.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police told German news agency DPA.

Incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.

