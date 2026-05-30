Flights briefly halted at Munich Airport over possible drone sighting

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An information board showing cancelled and delayed flights at Munich Airport after a possible drone sighting on May 30.

BERLIN - Flights were halted for about an hour at Munich Airport in southern Germany on the morning of May 30 after two pilots reported seeing a drone, airport authorities and police said, confirming initial reports by German media.

During the shutdown more than 20 flights that had been due to land at Munich were diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said.

At around 9am (3pm, Singapore time), two pilots in separate planes on the tarmac reported seeing a drone over the airport, prompting the shutdown, they said.

Flights resumed about an hour later.

“Extensive police operations, including a search of the affected area by police helicopter, yielded no results,” a police spokesperson said.

“Since a threat to air traffic could be ruled out, the shutdown was lifted at 10.05am,” they said, adding that an investigation had been opened to determine what happened.

Drone sightings at Munich caused greater disruption in October 2025, when they forced several shutdowns at the airport in quick succession. REUTERS