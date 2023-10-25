Flight bookings to Middle East plunge during Israel-Hamas conflict, data shows

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 747 Lufthansa jumbo-jet arriving from Tel Aviv with Germans lands at Frankfurt airport, October 12, 2023, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Hannes Albert/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tourists gather in front of the treasury site in the ancient city of Petra, Jordan July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij/File Photo
Updated
October 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM
Published
October 25, 2023 at 11:47 PM

LONDON - Plane ticket purchases to Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon have plummeted since Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to travel analysis firm ForwardKeys, as the conflict's effects spill into the wider region.

The violence between Israel and Hamas triggered a wave of flight cancellations to Israel, with a number of global carriers saying they would no longer fly to the country for security reasons.

Tour operators cancelled trips to Israel and many hotels emptied soon after. But the instability has triggered a drop in travel across the region, data shows.

Tickets to travel to Egypt have decreased by 26% year-on-year, to Jordan by 49%, and to Lebanon by 74%, said Olivier Ponti, vice president of insights at ForwardKeys.

Some airlines, including Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss Air, suspended flights to Lebanon in mid-October.

Destinations like Petra in Jordan and Egypt's Red Sea resorts have long been popular with tourists, who at times travel to Israel and these locations as part of packaged tours.

Tickets for future trips to Israel dropped by 187% between Oct. 7 and Oct. 19 compared to the same period last year, the data showed.

"Such a drastic reduction in travel demand is entirely anticipated, given the scale of the conflict and the ongoing humanitarian crisis," Ponti added. REUTERS

