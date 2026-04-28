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Five wounded in two shootings in Athens, gunman at large

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People gathering outside a courthouse in Athens following a shooting incident that left several wounded on April 28.

People gathering outside a courthouse in Athens following a shooting incident that left several wounded on April 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ATHENS - Five people were wounded in two separate shooting attacks in Athens carried out by an elderly gunman who remained at large, police and local media reported on April 28.

The suspect, an 89‑year‑old man, opened fire with a shotgun at a branch of Greece’s EFKA social security agency, wounding an employee in the leg, police said.

The gunman then travelled by taxi to a court building, where he fired several shots inside, lightly wounding four female court clerks, according to police and court officials.

He left the shotgun at the scene, along with letters addressed to newspapers, and fled on foot, media reported.

“Four women working at the small claims court were slightly injured,” the head of the judiciary employees’ union in Athens, Mr Stratis Dounias, told public broadcaster ERT.

Police have not commented on a possible motive.

Greek media identified the suspect as a garbage collector from the Athens area. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.