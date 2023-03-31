Five things to know about Finland, Sweden joining Nato

HELSINKI - After decades of staying out of military alliances, Finland and neighbouring Sweden announced bids to join Nato in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

After Turkey became the final member to ratify Finland’s bid on Thursday, the Finns are expected to finalise their membership in the coming days, while Sweden continues to face opposition.

Here are five things to know about the two countries’ membership bids:

Historic U-turns

For decades, most Swedes and Finns were in favour of maintaining their policies of military non-alignment.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year sparked sharp U-turns.

The change was especially dramatic in Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia.

Prior to the application, public support for Nato membership had remained steady at 20-30 per cent for two decades, but a February poll suggested 82 per cent were happy with the decision to join the alliance.

A Swedish poll in January had 63 per cent of Swedes in favour of joining the bloc.

During the Cold War, Finland remained neutral in exchange for assurances from Moscow that it would not invade. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, Finland remained militarily non-aligned.

Sweden adopted an official policy of neutrality at the end of the 19th-century Napoleonic wars, which was amended to one of military non-alignment following the end of the Cold War.