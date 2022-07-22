Five months on, anger and despair prevail in Donbas

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE (AFP) - Fatigue, despair and anger are prevalent in eastern Ukraine after five months of what volunteer humanitarian aid worker Oleksiy Yukov calls "a war without mercy that has gone crazy".

There has been fighting in the vast industrial area of Donbas - made up of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions - ever since 2014 when Russia-backed separatists took over part of the area.

But Moscow's invasion on Feb 24 took the suffering to another level in a working-class area where there can be as much resentment against Ukrainian troops as against Russian ones.

Towns and villages along the front line are hit by shelling and lives are cut short every day.

In the best cases, it is only homes that are destroyed - one-storey bungalows with well-tended gardens and vegetable plots turned into ruins.

Even further from the front line in Kramatorsk, the main administrative centre for the Donetsk region, there is a constant threat of strikes.

Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said more than 600 civilians have been killed since the start of the invasion and more than 1,600 have been injured.

Russian forces, which have gradually captured almost the whole of the Lugansk region, are now trying to do the same in Donetsk.

And even though the front line has not moved much in recent weeks, the ongoing war of attrition is inflicting havoc on local residents.

In the mining town of Toretsk, an exhausted soldier covered in grey dust after a bombing that killed six people - most likely brothers in arms, although he refuses to say - raises his fist in a victory sign but there is hopelessness in his eyes.

In Sloviansk, 54-year-old Andriy shows an enormous crater left by a shell in his mother-in-law's garden and suddenly breaks down in tears.

A woman in Bakhmut on the front line points at journalists, her face tense with anger, calling them "harbingers of misfortune" in the ruins of her pharmacy, destroyed by a missile she thinks was Ukrainian.

In a region where Soviet nostalgia is strong, there is sometimes fierce opposition to the government in Kyiv, accused of ignoring local needs for years.

Some locals are looking forward to the arrival of Russian troops while others are firmly opposed.