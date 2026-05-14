Five Italians die in Maldives diving incident, foreign ministry says
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- Five Italian nationals died in a scuba diving accident in the Maldives' Vaavu Atoll.
- They were exploring underwater caves at 50 metres depth, Italy's foreign ministry reported on May 14.
- An investigation is underway, but victim identities and the exact cause of the accident are unknown.
AI generated
ROME - Five Italian nationals have died following a scuba diving accident in the Maldives, Italy’s foreign ministry said on May 14.
The incident occurred in the Vaavu Atoll, where the group had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50m, the foreign ministry statement said.
It did not give any details about the identities of the victims or the exact cause of the accident.
The foreign ministry said an investigation was under way, adding that the Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka was working to contact the victims’ families and provide consular assistance. REUTERS