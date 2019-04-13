Five injured in Sweden as rally car crashes into crowd

A screenshot from an online news video showing the cars leaving the race track.
A screenshot from an online news video showing the cars leaving the race track.SCREENSHOT: AFTONBLADET
One car heads towards spectators standing on the dirt bank.
One car heads towards spectators standing on the dirt bank.SCREENSHOT: AFTONBLADET
Published
1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Five people were injured in Sweden on Saturday (April 13) when a rallycross car veered off a racetrack during a race and crashed into a crowd of spectators, police said.

"There are five injured who have been transported to hospital. Two are reported to be lightly injured, and three seriously injured," Stockholm police said in a statement.

"The driver of the car is one of the injured."

The cause of the accident, which occurred at the Ticksta racetrack in Rimbo north of Stockholm, was not immediately known.

So-called "folk racing" is a form of rally popular in the Nordic countries, run with standard, inexpensive cars on special gravel or tarmac tracks of 2.4km.

Topics: 

Branded Content