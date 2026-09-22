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Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say

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Sept 21 - Russian forces continued their attacks on different Ukrainian regions along the 1,200-km (775-mile) frontline of the 4-1/2-year-old war on Monday, killing at least five people, regional officials said.

Prosecutors in northeastern Kharkiv Region said a drone strike on the town of Lozova killed one person and injured three.

Further south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone killed a car driver in Nikopol, which is a frequent Russian target on the west bank of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In Donetsk Region, a focal point of many frontline clashes, a Russian strike badly damaged an apartment building in the strategic Kramatorsk, killing one person. Another person was killed in a nearby village.

And a sustained attack on a village in Mykolaiv Region near the Black Sea coast killed a 3-year-old child.

Reuters could not independently verify attacks from either side. Both sides deny targeting civilians. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.