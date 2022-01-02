Five dead, 21 injured in bus accident south of Moscow

MOSCOW (AFP) - Five people were killed and 21 were injured in a bus accident south of Moscow in the early hours of Sunday (Jan 2), Russian authorities said.

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5.45am local time (10.45am Singapore time) in the Ryazan region.

"As a result of the accident, five people died. 21 were injured," the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were underage.

It said the injuries were of "various severity". The agency said the bus could have hit a pillar by a railroad bridge.

The accident took place on a highway near the village of Voslebovo around 270km south of Moscow, the agency said.

There was a total of 49 passengers onboard, according to the authorities.

Police said it had opened a criminal case on violations of traffic rules.