Five charged over 'acid attack' on three-year-old boy in Britain

LONDON (AFP) - Five men aged from 22 to 41 were charged on Wednesday (July 25) over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Britain.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face following the attack outside a store in Worcester, central England, on Saturday.

He has since been discharged, but the long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

Three men from London, aged 26, 25 and 22, and two men from Wolverhampton aged 41 and 39, were charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, West Mercia Police said.

Suspects are usually publicly identified when they are charged, but the police said that they would not be naming them, "for legal reasons".

The men were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.