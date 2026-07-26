Five Bosnian climbers feared dead on Russia's Mount Elbrus

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FILE PHOTO: A view shows the summit of Mount Elbrus in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

SARAJEVO, July 26 - Five Bosnian climbers are feared to have died on Russia's Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm, a Bosnian climbing rescue service said on Sunday, as Russian rescuers continued to search for the bodies.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said rescuers had saved two other climbers, who were evacuated from the mountain and taken for medical care.

It said the bodies of two further members of the same group had been located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 metres (17,550 feet) and would be evacuated when weather conditions allowed. The search for the three other bodies is ongoing, the ministry added, without specifying their nationality.

Mount Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 metres (18,510 feet) just north of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Bosnian media reported that the seven members of the climbing expedition were residents of the central town of Zenica and included a married couple and a doctor who worked at the local hospital.

Russian media reported that adverse weather conditions including strong winds had complicated the search and recovery operations. REUTERS