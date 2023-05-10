First UK baby with DNA from 3 people born

Doctors in the United Kingdom have delivered a baby with DNA from three people using a special in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique.

The technique is known as mitochondrial donation treatment, or MDT, reported The Guardian.

It uses tissue from the eggs of healthy female donors to create IVF embryos that would be devoid of harmful mutations a mother may potentially pass on to her child.

The embryos combine sperm and egg from the biological parents with tiny battery-like structures called mitochondria from the donor’s egg.

It is for this reason, the resulting baby has DNA from the biological parents – amounting to more than 99.8 per cent – plus a small amount of genetic material from the donor.

The process has led to the phrase “three-parent babies”.

MDT is also known as mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT).

The research on MDT was pioneered in the UK by doctors at the Newcastle Fertility Centre.

The research aimed to prevent women with mutated mitochondria from passing on genetic disorders to their babies.

Humans inherit all their mitochondria from their mothers. This means that a woman’s harmful mutations can affect all the children she has.

For these affected women, natural conception becomes a gamble.

Some babies may be born healthy because they inherit only a minimal amount of the mutated mitochondria.

But in some cases, far more of such material may be transmitted, resulting in the development of severe and often fatal diseases.

The MDT procedure is not without risks, however.