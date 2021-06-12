First Lady expresses 'love from America' on her jacket

CARBIS BAY (Britain) • United States First Lady Jill Biden has struck an inclusive tone in her choice of words and clothing, as she accompanied President Joe Biden on his first foreign tour.

The 70-year-old made a clear statement by wearing a jacket with the word "love" on the back, as the couple met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie on the eve of a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

The First Lady's eye-catching choice was guaranteed to draw comparisons with her predecessor Melania Trump, who cut a stylish but often distant figure in the role.

During a trip to a migrant child detention centre in 2018, the former US first lady infamously wore a jacket emblazoned with the slogan: "I really don't care, do u?"

Aides for the former model claimed it was "just a jacket", but Mrs Trump later said it was a message "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me".

Speaking to reporters on Thursday shortly after posing for photographs alongside her husband and the Johnsons in Cornwall, southwest England, Mrs Biden said she, too, was now making a statement.

"I think that we are bringing love from America," she said when asked about the jacket. "This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe. I think it is needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic."

The President and First Lady flew into Britain late on Wednesday, with Mr Biden announcing that "the United States is back!" as he seeks to reset diplomatic ties after the isolationism of the Trump era.

Mr Biden gave his British counterpart - a cycling enthusiast - an American-made bike and helmet, while Mrs Johnson received a leather tote made by US military wives and a presidential silk scarf.

Mr Johnson gave the US leader a framed photo from an Edinburgh mural of black 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and Mrs Biden a first-edition copy of The Apple Tree by British author Daphne du Maurier, who lived in Cornwall.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE