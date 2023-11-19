First French ski resorts open, but only at high altitude

VAL THORENS, France - A few French high-altitude ski resorts opened ahead of schedule on Nov 18, just days after storms in the northern Alps wiped out some early snows.

Tignes and Val Thorens, which have many runs above 2,000 metres, were the first downhill resorts to open. Cross country trails opened in Bessans on Nov 4, while Les Saisies did the same on Nov 18, but just for a short loop using snow stored since last winter.

“It is the moment to have fun,” said Mr Vincent Lecluyse, as he shimmied down a run at Val Thorens.

He had come with two friends from the South of France because “there’s not yet much of a crowd and the chalets are cheaper” than in high season.

Other resorts will have to wait.

Mild temperatures and heavy rains hit the Northern Alps earlier in the week, washing out much of the snow that had fallen in previous weeks.

“It was important to reassure our clients and tell them that we have snow and that they can come,” said Mr Jerome Grellet, director of Val Thorens.

Changeable conditions

After the recent storms, “there is no more snow below 1,500 and 1,700 metres altitude, and there has been a decline between 1,500 and 2,500 metres,” said Mr Gilles Brunot, director of the Chamonix office of Meteo France, the national weather service.

“At 2,500m, there’s still quite a bit of snow,” he said, “though it is less and less rare to see rain at that elevation even in high season.”

Most resorts expect to open in December or for the Christmas holidays, which appear to be well booked.