Aid ship bound for Gaza leaves Cyprus as Palestinians are on the brink of famine

LARNACA, Cyprus - A ship taking almost 200 tonnes of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on March 12 in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine.
The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing around 200 tonnes of flour, rice and protein.
The journey to Gaza takes about 15 hours. but a heavy tow barge could make the trip considerably longer, possibly up to two days. Cyprus is just over 322km north-west of Gaza.
The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organised by US based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms is supplying the ship.
"Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza," said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.
WCK says it has a further 500 tonnes of aid in Cyprus ready for dispatch.
The charities intend to take aid directly to Gaza, which has been sealed off from the outside world since Israel began its offensive in response to an Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
With the lack of port infrastructure, WCK has said it was creating a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble.
The mission, if successful, would effectively signal the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave.
Aid still not enough
The United States military said its vessel, the General Frank S. Besson, was also en route to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza by sea. It has parachuted more than 27,600 meals and 25,900 bottles of water into northern Gaza.
The United Nations estimates a quarter of the population in Gaza are at risk of starvation, and aid is barely scratching the surface of daily needs. The UN has previously accused Israel of blocking aid to the pulverised enclave.
Jordanian state media said there were seven humanitarian air drops on March 11, with Jordan, the US, Egypt, France and Belgium participating. Morocco was also scheduled to join the effort, Israeli media reported.
The conflict in Gaza has displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million people, with many cramped into makeshift tents with little in the way of food or basic medical supplies in the southern city of Rafah.
Palestinian media reported that seven Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli gunfire when crowds were awaiting aid trucks at the Kuwait Square in Gaza City early on March 12.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed for a truce, the release of hostages and the removal of obstacles to life-saving aid. He said a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could put the people of Gaza in “an even deeper circle of hell”.
Fighters from Hamas, which administers Gaza, killed 1,200 people in an Oct 7 attack on Israel and took 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies, an assault that sparked one of the bloodiest wars in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, while infrastructure has been obliterated.
Hamas’ ‘shadow man’
Israel on March 11 said it was checking whether it had killed Hamas’ deputy military leader in an airstrike in Gaza. If confirmed, Marwan Issa will be the highest-ranking official from the Islamist militant movement to be killed by Israel in five months of war.
Issa, known as the “shadow man” for his ability to stay out of sight, was one of three top Hamas leaders who planned the Oct 7 attack on Israel and was believed to had directed Hamas’ military operations since then.
Speaking at a briefing with reporters, Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel bombed the Al-Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on March 9 following intelligence about Issa’s location.
Two Hamas leaders – Issa and another commander responsible for Hamas weapons in Gaza – used the underground compound that Israeli jets struck in a joint operation with Israel’s Shin Bet security service, Rear-Adm Hagari said.
“Beside them in the tunnel there were other terrorists,” he said, but added that it was still unclear whether Issa was killed. A Palestinian source said the Israelis hit a place where they thought Issa was hiding, but could give no details.
Ceasefire hopes fading
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas remain deadlocked in Cairo. Israel says any ceasefire must be temporary and that its goal remains the destruction of Hamas. Hamas says it will release hostages only as part of a deal that ends the war.
Hopes of a ceasefire for Ramadan were dashed on March 11 when an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed 16 people and wounded several others.
Israel also killed two Palestinians in an airstrike on a house in the southern city of Khan Younis as residents were breaking the first day of the Ramadan fast.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on those incidents, but said its forces killed about 15 militants in central Gaza and that commandos targeted sites believed to be used by Hamas militants in Khan Younis.
Pro-Palestinian groups elsewhere continued to make their presence felt. Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched several drones at an outpost in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on March 12.
The US Central Command said early on March 12 that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea toward merchant vessel Pinocchio, adding that there was no injuries or damage reported. REUTERS