Aid ship bound for Gaza leaves Cyprus as Palestinians are on the brink of famine

LARNACA, Cyprus - A ship taking almost 200 tonnes of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on March 12 in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine.

The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing around 200 tonnes of flour, rice and protein.

The journey to Gaza takes about 15 hours. but a heavy tow barge could make the trip considerably longer, possibly up to two days. Cyprus is just over 322km north-west of Gaza.

The mission, mostly funded by the United Arab Emirates, is being organised by US based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), while Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms is supplying the ship.

"Our goal is to establish a maritime highway of boats and barges stocked with millions of meals continuously headed towards Gaza," said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.

WCK says it has a further 500 tonnes of aid in Cyprus ready for dispatch.

The charities intend to take aid directly to Gaza, which has been sealed off from the outside world since Israel began its offensive in response to an Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

With the lack of port infrastructure, WCK has said it was creating a landing jetty in Gaza with material from destroyed buildings and rubble.

The mission, if successful, would effectively signal the first easing of an Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave.

Aid still not enough

The United States military said its vessel, the General Frank S. Besson, was also en route to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza by sea. It has parachuted more than 27,600 meals and 25,900 bottles of water into northern Gaza.