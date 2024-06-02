Three injured in Lukoil oil refinery fire, says Russian emergencies ministry

MOSCOW - Three people were injured after a fire broke out at an oil refinery owned by Russian oil major Lukoil near the city of Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry's regional branch said 74 of its staff were working to extinguish the fire, which occurred in a tank at the refinery, four kilometres (2.5 miles) from Ukhta.

"According to revised data, it was established that a fire occurred during routine technical works by a contracting company," the ministry said. It did not give details of the injuries.

Lukoil had no immediate comment.

Several Russian oil facilities have had to contend with outbreaks of fires in recent months. Some were caused by drone attacks from Ukraine, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets which were already jittery due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Vladimir Uiba, head of the Komi Republic, said the fire had been caused by a failure to comply with safety rules.

"I would like to immediately reassure the residents of Ukhta and Komi - the fire is not connected with attacks by enemy drones," Uiba wrote on Telegram.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year conflict. REUTERS