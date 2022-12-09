Fire rages through shopping mall in Moscow suburbs

The fire spread over an area of about 7,000 sq m in the Mega shopping centre in Khimki near the Russian capital. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM NEXTA_TV/TWITTER
MOSCOW - Fire engulfed one of the largest shopping malls near Moscow early on Friday, emergency services said.

It led to the collapse of part of the structure, which complicated firefighters’ efforts to douse the flames.

The conflagration spread over an area of about 7,000 sq m in the Mega shopping centre in Khimki near the Russian capital, authorities said.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

Mega had been home to a large number of Western retail chains before the companies’ departure from Russia in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

These included one of the first Ikea stores in the Moscow area. REUTERS

