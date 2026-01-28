Fire breaks out at luxury hotel in French Alps; scores evacuated

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - Scores of people were evacuated after a fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps late on Jan 27 , officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at around 7pm ( 2am on Jan 28, Singapore time ), the Prefecture of Savoie region said on its website

Officials said almost 90 people were evacuated from the hotel on that night, while the nearby Hotel Le Lana, which has nearly 200 guests, was also being evacuated on the morning of Jan 28 due to risk as the fire was still ongoing.

Staff and guests took refuge in other hotels, the local government said, adding that 131 firefighters have been deployed.

“They are working in very difficult conditions,” Ms Vanina Nicoli, the prefect of Savoie, told reporters. Four of them were harmed by the smoke, she said.

Firefighters have managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings so far and no further evacuations were planned at this stage, Ms Nicoli said.

The Gendarmerie was looking into what caused the fire.