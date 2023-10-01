Fire erupts at pipeline in west Ukraine, injuring nine

The blaze caused an oil spill spanning 100 sq m before it was later extinguished. PHOTO: AFP
The blaze erupted at a pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

KYIV - A huge fire erupted at an oil pipeline in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk on Saturday, injuring nine people, authorities said.

The blaze caused an oil spill spanning 100 sq m before it was later extinguished.

Footage shared on social media showed thick clouds of black smoke billowing out over a village, while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

“At 5pm (10pm Singapore time), near the village of Strymba, Nadvirna district, an oil pipeline 150 millimetres in diameter ruptured,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

The cause of the rupture was not immediately clear, but local media outlets reported there had been a powerful explosion.

“Nine people were injured,” the region’s governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said.

“According to preliminary information, two children and three adults are in critical condition, with numerous burns,” she added. AFP

