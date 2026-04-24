Fire brought under control at Russia's Tuapse oil terminal

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A satellite image shows smoke billowing from Russia's Tuapse oil refinery, which sells most of its products for export, in Krasnodar Region, Russia, April 17. VANTOR/via REUTERS/File Photo

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April 23 - Firefighters have brought under control a blaze that broke out at Russia's Black Sea Tuapse oil refinery after a Ukrainian drone attack, local officials said on Thursday.

Two industry sources earlier this week said the Tuapse oil refinery, which sells most of its products for export, had halted operations following the April 16 attack.

"At the Tuapse sea terminal, the fire was brought under control and open flames were extinguished," the general headquarters of the southern Krasnodar region said on Telegram.

"Work to completely extinguish the fire is continuing."

The statement said a contingent of 276 firefighters and 77 vehicles was still engaged at the scene. The fire had been burning for four days.

On Wednesday, the general headquarters said byproducts from the fire, mixed with rainfall, had produced high atmospheric readings of benzene, xylene and soot and residents were urged to remain indoors and keep windows shut.

No update on air quality was provided on Thursday.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure as the U.S., which had brokered peace talks to stop the conflict with Russia, has shifted its focus to the war in Iran.

According to Russian officials, attacks on April 16 and April 20 on the city of Tuapse damaged transport infrastructure at the port and set oil product storage on fire.

Two sources on Thursday said a fire broke out after a drone attack at the Transneft Gorky oil-pumping station in Nizhny Novgorod region which delivers crude to Russia's largest export terminal in the Baltic port of Primorsk. REUTERS