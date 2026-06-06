Fire at warehouse in Brussels suburb brought under control - VRT

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BRUSSELS, June 6 - A fire that broke out early on Saturday at a warehouse in the Brussels suburb of Anderlecht has been brought under control, Belgian public broadcaster VRT reported, citing Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. Smoke continued to linger over the area as police wearing gas masks cordoned off the warehouse and surrounding streets.

A Reuters reporter saw some residents being evacuated.

Derieuw said residents were still being advised to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke. REUTERS