Coronavirus: Fire at Greek migrant camp after resident's death sparks unrest

ATHENS (AFP) - A fire broke out on Saturday (April 18) at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Chios, local police said, hours after the death of an Iraqi woman living at the camp sparked unrest.

The fire at the Vial camp - where more than 5,000 people are living in space intended for 1,000 - destroyed a housing container, police said.

Local news reports said the damage was more extensive and that asylum seekers had initially prevented fire crews from reaching the scene.

Earlier, protests had broken out at news that the 47-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq had died in the camp.

The woman had been taken with fever to a local hospital earlier this week. At the time, a test for coronavirus had returned negative, state news agency ANA reported on Saturday.

Migrant camps in Greece have been under quarantine in recent weeks, with authorities trying to keep residents segregated from locals.

The virus has so far killed 110 people in Greece. Another 67 are in intensive care.

There have been coronavirus cases in two camps on the mainland.

