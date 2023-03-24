Finland’s president signs Nato legislation

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (centre) attends a meeting with ministers before signing the Nato Law in Helsinki, Finland, on March 23, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

HELSINKI - Finland President Sauli Niinisto in a ceremony on Thursday signed legislation making his country part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

Finland last year sought to join the military alliance in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and legislation incorporating Nato’s founding treaties was passed in parliament in Helsinki on March 1.

Hungary and Turkey, the only Nato members that have yet to ratify Finland’s membership, have both signalled that they will soon do so. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Turkey’s Erdogan endorses Finland’s Nato bid, but Sweden must wait
Why Turkey is still blocking Sweden’s Nato accession

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top