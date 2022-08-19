Finnish PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir

HELSINKI (REUTERS) - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday (Aug 19) she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.
"I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week," she told a news conference. "Never in my life have I used drugs."
Ms Marin added that her ability to perform her duties remained unimpaired during the night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.
Video clips of Ms Marin, 36, partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.
Ms Marin had faced calls to do a drug test from politicians in her government coalition as well as from the opposition after the videos emerged.
The party clips were originally posted to a private Instagram account.
Ms Marin, who became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019, said earlier she knew she was being filmed but never thought the videos would become publicly available.
"These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public," Ms Marin told reporters. She said she did not know who leaked them.
Many Finns have voiced support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career. But newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said the episode raised questions about her judgement.
"Ms Marin may have acted in good faith, but this gullible she should not be," the paper wrote in an editorial.
"The prime minister can, in a sensitive situation, put the weapons of information warfare in the hands of those who would like to hurt Finland," the newspaper said.
Ms Marin said the video was a compilation of clips from two separate occasions a few weeks ago. She said people at the events consumed alcohol but no one took drugs to her knowledge.
"We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang," Ms Marin said, denying a claim that the videos had been a publicity stunt less than a year until the next general election.
Ms Marin in January told Reuters she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office.