Finnish government survives no-confidence vote over racism scandal

HELSINKI - Finland's government survived on Friday a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition over a racism scandal that has rocked the ruling coalition since it took office in June, an official tally showed. REUTERS
HELSINKI - Finland's government survived on Friday a no-confidence vote in parliament called by the opposition over a racism scandal that has rocked the ruling coalition since it took office in June, an official tally showed. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.