Finland's Sanna Marin faces tough re-election bid in national election

HELSINKI - Finns cast ballots in a closely contested parliamentary election on Sunday that could cost left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin power, amid voter concern over the future of generous public services at a time of economic downturn.

With no party seen as holding a decisive lead, the election is likely to be followed by lengthy coalition talks, although whichever party wins on Sunday will have the first attempt at forming a government.

Ms Marin, 37, is seen by fans around the world as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, and remains very popular among many Finns, particularly young moderates.

But she has antagonised some conservatives, with lavish spending on pensions and education that they see as irresponsible.

“The right wing offers an alternative that makes life miserable for all of us, cuts services, cuts livelihoods for the poorest,” Ms Marin told supporters on Saturday.

“We have an opportunity to choose a better alternative.”

Opinion polls show her Social Democrats, the biggest party in the outgoing coalition government, in a dead heat with the rightist National Coalition Party and the nationalist Finns Party, with all three seen winning some 18.7-19.8 per cent of ballots.

The National Coalition has led in polls for almost two years, although its lead has melted away in recent months. It has promised to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70 per cent of GDP since Ms Marin took office in 2019.

The grouping accuses Ms Marin of eroding Finland’s economic resilience at a time when Europe’s energy crisis, driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine, has hit the country hard and the cost of living has increased.

Watershed Nato U-turn

“Taking on more debt cannot go on for the next 30 years,” said Martti Haikio, 73, a history professor. “It’s been going on for 30 years - more debt, debt, debt - and good services, fine, but on borrowed money.”

The Finns Party, too, calls for austerity but its main goal is to reduce what its leader Riikka Purra has called “harmful” immigration from developing countries outside the European Union.

Voting starts at 9am (2pm Singapore time) and closes at 8pm.

Partial results from early voting will be published shortly afterwards.

Some 1.7 million or 40.5 per cent of eligible voters already cast their ballot during the week-long early voting period that ended on Tuesday, Justice Ministry data showed.