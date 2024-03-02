Finland's new president says Finland must have real nuclear deterrent

HELSINKI - Finland's new president Alexander Stubb said NATO'S nuclear deterrent must be real for Finland, as he took office on Friday after winning a close-fought presidential election on Feb. 11.

"I would start from the premise that we in Finland must have a real nuclear deterrent, and that's what we have, because NATO practically gives us three deterrences through our membership," Stubb told reporters.

"The first is military, i.e. soldiers, the second is missiles, i.e. ammunition, and the third is a nuclear deterrent, which comes from the United States," he added. REUTERS