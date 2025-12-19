Straitstimes.com header logo

Finland’s far-right party reprimands two MPs over racism scandal

MPs Juho Eerola (left) and Kaisa ‍Garedew said they had apologised for posting similar images of themselves.

  • The Finns Party reprimanded two lawmakers for posting derogatory images offensive to Asians, following similar racist accusations against party members.
  • Japan conveyed its concern to Finland after Finns Party members posted similar images to one that led to Miss Finland losing her title.
  • Two MPs apologised after the Finns Party parliamentary group chair, Mr Jani Makela, said the photos "should not have been published", with PM Orpo also apologising.

HELSINKI - Finland’s far-right Finns Party said on Dec 18 it had reprimanded two of its lawmakers who posted derogatory images widely seen as offensive ‍to ​Asians.

The incident is the latest in a series of ‍cases in which members of the Finns Party, a junior partner in the governing coalition, ​have ​been accused of posting or making racist remarks.

Earlier on Dec 18, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had conveyed its concern and expectation for appropriate ‍action to the Finnish government through the embassy in Helsinki.

The controversy arose this ​month when the Miss Finland title ⁠holder was pictured pulling back her eyes in her friend’s social media post captioned “eating with a Chinese person”.

Ms Sarah Dzafce, who is not of Asian origin, apologised and said she did not ​intend to offend anyone and had not distributed the image, but was nevertheless stripped of her ‌crown.

Two members of Finland’s Parliament and ​one European Parliament member, all from the Finns Party, responded by posting similar images of themselves.

“We have discussed the matter seriously within our parliamentary group and concluded that these photos should not have been published,” the chair of the Finns Party parliamentary group, Mr Jani Makela, told reporters on Dec 18.

The two MPs, Mr Juho Eerola and Ms Kaisa ‍Garedew, both apologised for the posts, they separately said.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo ​of the pro-business National Coalition Party, who leads a four-party coalition that includes the Finns, ​on Dec 17

offered apologies to Asian nations

in statements ‌released by Finnish embassies in China, Japan and South Korea. REUTERS

Finland PM apologises to Asian countries over MPs’ squinting gestures in posts
