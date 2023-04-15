Finland unveils first section of Russian border fence

IMATRA, Finland - Finland’s border guard on Friday unveiled the first section of a 200km border fence with Russia being built after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

Finland joined Nato just a week ago and its 1,300km border has also doubled the frontier between the US-led military alliance and Russia.

Three metres tall and topped with barbed wire, it will cost around €380 million (S$550 million) and is due to be completed by 2026.

Officials showed the construction site of the first 3km section near the Imatra border crossing point in southeastern Finland.

“We started work on the site about a month ago. We have built a road and foundations,” Mr Jaakko Makela from GRK, the construction company tasked with building the first phase, told AFP.

About 70 per cent of the fence will be erected on the south-east, with several smaller sections planned for central Finland and the largely uninhabited Arctic border in Lapland.

“Typical target areas will be border crossing points and their surrounding areas, roads leading across the border. Areas where human access is easy,” Brigadier-General Jari Tolppanen told reporters.

“The necessity was triggered by a change in the security situation in Europe,” Brig-Gen Tolppanen told AFP.

“There is a need to reduce dependence on the effectiveness of Russian border control.”