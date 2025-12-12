Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 - Finland said on Friday it would procure Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.
Finland, which has a long border with Russia, in 2022 ordered 64 F-35 fighter jets made by U.S. defence group Lockheed Martin, with first deliveries planned for late next year.
"The first missile deliveries will support the deployment of the F-35 fleet," the government said in a statement on Friday.
“This procurement will give Finland the latest and most advanced variant of AMRAAM, which will improve our ability to respond to threats in our operating environment." REUTERS