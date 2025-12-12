Finland to procure AMRAAM missiles from the US

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 - Finland said on Friday it would ‍procure ​Advanced Medium Range ‍Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.

Finland, ​which ​has a long border with Russia, in 2022 ordered ‍64 F-35 fighter jets made ​by U.S. ⁠defence group Lockheed Martin, with first deliveries planned for late next year.

"The ​first missile deliveries will support the ‌deployment of the ​F-35 fleet," the government said in a statement on Friday.

“This procurement will give Finland the latest and most advanced ‍variant of AMRAAM, which ​will improve our ability to respond ​to threats in ‌our operating environment." REUTERS