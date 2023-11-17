Finland to place barriers on Finnish-Russian border at midnight

FILE PHOTO: A view of the border between Russia and Finland at the Nuijamaa border checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland on November 15, 2023. An increasing number of citizens from third countries have arrived via Russia to Finnish border-crossing points without proper documentation this autumn. Finland has no longer allowed people to enter via southeastern border crossings on bicycles, only in motor vehicles. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS /File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

HELSINKI - Finland will place barriers on the Finnish-Russian border crossings it plans to close at midnight local time (2200 GMT), the Finnish Border Guard said on Friday.

Finland's government on Thursday decided to close four out of its nine border crossings with Russia in response to asylum seekers entering the Nordic nation through its eastern border.

Over 200 asylum seekers arriving in Finland this week led to Finnish leaders calling Russia out for funnelling people to the border, an accusation Russia has denied. REUTERS

