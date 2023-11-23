Finland seals bulk of Russian border with one station left open

HELSINKI - Finland will leave just one border crossing open on its frontier with Russia to stem a flow of asylum seekers seen as a hybrid operation masterminded by Moscow.

The Nordic country will close another three road checkpoints after already shuttering the four busiest ones last week, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Nov 22, citing a “worsening situation.”

Only the northernmost crossing, Raja-Jooseppi in Lapland, will stay open starting in the early hours of Nov 25, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told reporters in Helsinki.

The decision is “unavoidable,” she said, adding the government stands ready to do more if needed.

Mr Orpo had on Nov 20 warned Russia that more border crossings would be closed if migrants continued to be brought there by Russian officials.

Asylum seekers from countries including Yemen and Afghanistan have continued to arrive at Salla and Vartius check points, which are located in remote areas.

Many come lightly clothed in freezing weather, most with bicycles, including children’s bikes, local media have reported.

Their lack of gear and suitable vehicles indicates they are getting transport from Russia.

Finland’s government says the operation threatens national security, and on Nov 18 sealed the southeastern stretch of the border in response.