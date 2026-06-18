Finland to buy US glide bombs for F-35s, ministry says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Unveiling of the new F-35 during a rollout ceremony of F-35 fighter jets ordered by Finland at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics facility in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S. December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jeremy Lock/File Photo

HELSINKI, June 18 - Finland will buy GBU-53 SDB II glide bombs from the United States for its F-35 fighter jets, the Nordic country's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The purchase adds a new air-to-ground capability to NATO-member Finland's F-35 fleet and supplements its $9.4 billion acquisition of 64 F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin.

• The GBU-53 SDB II is a precision-guided glide bomb capable of striking moving targets at medium range in adverse weather conditions, the defence ministry said in a statement.

• Its small size allows multiple SDB II munitions to be carried simultaneously on a single F-35.

• The bombs will be manufactured by Raytheon, a unit of U.S. defence contractor RTX.

• The package covers spare parts, documentation, transport, training, repair and support services.

• Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said the purchase represents a new capability that strengthens Finland's defences "in demanding conditions." REUTERS