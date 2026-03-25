Finland shelves plan to move election data to Amazon servers

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The Nordic country will keep its electoral system running on existing servers in Finland until after the April 2027 general election.

– Finland put on ice a plan to move its election platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the latest development in Europe’s drive towards digital autonomy as trust in the US frays.

The Nordic country will keep its electoral system running on existing servers in Finland until after the April 2027 general election, according to an e-mailed statement o n March 24 .

The timeout follows a Justice Ministry review of a decision taken in the spring of 2025 to move to Amazon.com’s cloud-based platform.

“In the past just over a year, the international political situation has changed, and the Justice Ministry decided to review the question of how to host the election platform,” it said.

The decision on a new platform will be made at a later stage, it added.

While voting in Finland takes place on paper ballots, lists of polling stations, candidates and voters are processed using the system. The system is also used to count votes and publish results.

A spokesperson said by e-mail: “AWS provides secure, reliable cloud infrastructure to tens of thousands of public sector organisations across the world who trust AWS with their most sensitive workloads”, including Finnish public sector customers. BLOOMBERG