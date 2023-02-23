Finland says it’s ready to join Nato without Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Finland is set to join Nato if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made towards joining the alliance, President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.

Finland’s Parliament has moved ahead with a domestic process to ratify the Nordic country’s accession to Nato, raising questions about whether the two countries could be admitted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation at different times.

While they both applied to join at the same time, Turkey continues to pose an obstacle to Sweden’s entry, while it has indicated it no longer has a problem with Finland’s membership.

“Our Parliament will make its decision, and if Turkey and Hungary ratify, we will become members of Nato,” Mr Niinisto said, at a joint press conference with Sweden and Norway’s prime ministers.

Finnish lawmakers are estimated to vote on the matter on Feb 28.

The comment is the latest signal that Finland is preparing to take the step into the alliance without Sweden, its neighbour and close ally, whose membership bid has been held up by Turkish resistance.

Mr Niinisto insisted that his statement should not be seen as Finland leaving its neighbour behind.

“To the extent it is up to us, we will go hand-in-hand, but Turkey has the ratification in its own hands and we can’t do anything about that,” the President said.

“If Turkey and Hungary ratify, and our Parliament accepts the legislation, we will become members.”