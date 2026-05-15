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Finland says Helsinki drone threat has ended, reopens airport

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Helsinki's airport resumed operations after a three-hour suspension.

Helsinki's airport resumed operations after a three-hour suspension.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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OSLO – Finland on May 15 said suspected drone activity in the skies above the country’s capital region no longer posed a threat and that the situation was returning to normal.

The country’s defence forces earlier scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services in response to the situation, public broadcaster Yle reported.

“The danger is over. People can go to work and school safely,” Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a post on social media website X.

Traffic at Helsinki’s airport also resumed after a three-hour suspension, according to a statement on its website.

“Authorities are taking action. The Defence Forces have enhanced their own surveillance and response capabilities. I urge everyone to follow the authorities’ bulletins,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement on X. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.