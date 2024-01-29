Finland’s former PM to face diplomat in presidential run-off

HELSINKI - Finland’s presidential race saw former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and previous foreign minister Pekka Haavisto barrel past other candidates to face each other in a run-off in two weeks.

Mr Stubb took home about 27 per cent of the votes, followed by Mr Haavisto with about 26 per cent, the Justice Ministry said on Jan 28.

Mr Stubb and Mr Haavisto are set to go into a run-off on Feb 11.

Almost 75 per cent of the electorate cast a ballot, the biggest turnout in nearly two decades.

Voters in Nato’s newest member are selecting a top diplomat and supreme commander for the defence forces to guard the military alliance’s longest stretch of border against its main adversary, Russia.

At stake is who will succeed President Sauli Niinisto, 75, as he is no longer eligible to run after serving two consecutive six-year terms.

The one seen as the most adept at steering foreign and security policy will likely appeal to the electorate.

The president’s role in leading Finland’s foreign policy grew in significance during Mr Niinisto’s second term after Russia’s unexpected all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which fundamentally altered Europe’s security calculus.

After a radical rethink, Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) in 2023.

“For us, foreign and security policy is existential,” Mr Stubb, 55, said. “In that sense, we are quite unified in the big picture, whether it’s Nato membership or things linked to that.”

When Finland joined Nato, Russia vowed a response.

That began late 2023, when scores of asylum seekers began arriving at the 1,300km border separating the two countries.

Finnish authorities soon termed the events a hybrid operation after determining Russian officials were assisting the migrants to put pressure on the Nordic country.

Finland responded by closing checkpoints, and the frontier remains shut to date.