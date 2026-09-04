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Finland probes violation of its territory after drone found on its southern coast

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HELSINKI, Sept 4 - Finland's Border Guard authority said on Friday it is investigating whether a surveillance drone found on the shore of its southern coast had violated of the Nordic country's territory.

• Investigation seeks to determine where, when and how the aircraft entered Finnish territory and how it possibly crossed Finland's border.

• Preliminary examination suggests the aircraft is a Geoscan 701 type drone.

• Authorities said the model is used by both state and civilian actors.

• Border Guard said it could not confirm the drone's origin, operator or purpose at this stage.

• Investigation is continuing in cooperation with other authorities, the border guard said.

• Drone was intended for surveying and mapping and did not pose a danger to the public, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.