Finland probes violation of its territory after drone found on its southern coast
HELSINKI, Sept 4 - Finland's Border Guard authority said on Friday it is investigating whether a surveillance drone found on the shore of its southern coast had violated of the Nordic country's territory.
• Investigation seeks to determine where, when and how the aircraft entered Finnish territory and how it possibly crossed Finland's border.
• Preliminary examination suggests the aircraft is a Geoscan 701 type drone.
• Authorities said the model is used by both state and civilian actors.
• Border Guard said it could not confirm the drone's origin, operator or purpose at this stage.
• Investigation is continuing in cooperation with other authorities, the border guard said.
• Drone was intended for surveying and mapping and did not pose a danger to the public, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. REUTERS