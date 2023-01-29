Finland hints at Russian involvement in Sweden Quran burning

HELSINKI - Finland’s foreign minister hinted that Russia may have been involved in last week’s Quran-burning protest that threatens to derail Sweden’s accession to Nato.

Mr Rasmus Paludan, a far-right activist with dual Danish and Swedish citizenship, burned Islam’s holy book in central Stockholm, leading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rule out supporting Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Mr Paludan’s potential ties to Russia have “been investigated and certain connections in his vicinity have been found,” Finland’s Pekka Haavisto said in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday, stopping short of confirming Russian involvement.

Russia’s foreign ministry has not responded to Mr Haavisto’s remarks.

The episode “raises the question of whether some third party is seeking to stir the pot – for example Russia – or some other party opposing the Nato membership and looking to provoke to achieve that. This is unforgivable,” Mr Haavisto said.

Sweden’s government has not commented publicly on any link between Mr Paludan and Russia, but Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson this week noted “forces” that may want to keep the nation out of the military alliance.

“There are forces both within Sweden and outside who wish to hinder Sweden’s membership in Nato,” Mr Kristersson said.

“It’s against that background we need to see the provocateurs who wish to worsen Sweden’s relations with other countries.”

Swedish media have reported that Mr Paludan’s permit for the demonstration was paid for by Mr Chang Frick, a journalist and activist who has also worked as a freelancer for Ruptly, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned media RT.

Mr Frick has denied connections to the Russian state.

Mr Paludan told a populist right-wing news site before the event that his aim was to promote freedom of expression.

He has been convicted of racism and defamation in Denmark and has made a name for himself through a number of provocative Quran burnings, which last year led to protests and riots in Swedish suburbs where many residents are Muslim.

Turkish elections

Turkey and Hungary are the only two of Nato’s 30 members who’ve yet to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden.

Mr Erdogan’s comments cast doubt on Sweden’s prospects of joining the alliance.