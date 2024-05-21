Finland calls for EU-wide solutions to prevent migrant flow from Russia

FILE PHOTO: Group of migrants arrive to the international border crossing at Salla, northern Finland, November 23, 2023. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A notice is attached to a barrier at the closed Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, January 14, 2024. Finland, which shut all eight checkpoints along its eastern frontier with Russia again in December 2023 amid suspicions that Russian authorities were deliberately funneling undocumented asylum seekers to Finnish crossings, decided on January 11 that the border with Russia will remain closed until February 11. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Closed Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland on December 13, 2023. Two eastern checkpoints, Niirala and Vaalimaa, will be re-opened after Finland closed two weeks ago all checkpoints on the border with Russia because of the flow of third-country migrants via Russia. In Vaalimaa, in the southeast of the country, traffic can cross the border starting at midnight on Wednesday. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Barriers are placed at the closed Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, January 14, 2024. Finland, which shut all eight checkpoints along its eastern frontier with Russia again in December 2023 amid suspicions that Russian authorities were deliberately funneling undocumented asylum seekers to Finnish crossings, decided on January 11 that the border with Russia will remain closed until February 11. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS/ File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Migrants arrive with bicycles to the international border crossing at Salla, northern Finland, November 23, 2023. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/ File Photo
Updated
May 21, 2024, 02:45 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 02:45 PM

HELSINKI - Finland wants the European Union to find common measures to prevent what it calls instrumentalised migration, meaning a flow of migrants arriving from Russia without valid travel documents, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday.

Finland shut its border with Russia last year to stop a growing number of arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia, and accused Moscow of weaponising migration against it and the EU, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Some migrants have still arrived, however, and the Finnish government on Tuesday submitted to parliament a proposal that would allow border agents to return asylum seekers trying to enter from Russia.

"We need to put our national security and the security of EU countries first. We are very aware of our responsibilities to control the European Union's external border," Orpo told a press conference. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top